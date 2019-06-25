U.S. House of Representatives passes Rep. Mike Bost HUD amendment

“Public housing in Cairo was not suitable for any human being to live,” said Bost. “Despite terrible living quarters riddled with mold, rodents, and broken appliances, HUD inspectors gave these buildings a passing grade. While residents were forced to move far away from their homes, the housing authority’s senior leadership was cashing in, receiving excessive pay and other benefits, all on the taxpayers’ dime. What happened in Alexander County may be one of the most extreme outcomes, but it’s not the only place this has happened. My amendment would force HUD to implement the Inspector General’s recommendations so that this will never happen again.”