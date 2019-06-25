Release of spillways at Table Rock Lake to begin

BRANSON, Mo. (KFVS) Water will flow from Table Rock Lake as the spillway gates open beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24.
The Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District officials said they will begin a spillway release as part of the effort to evacuate water captured during heavy spring rains.
To start, five spillway gates will be opened 1 foot each and by 8 a.m. all 10 gates will have opened releasing about 10,500 cubic feet per second according to officials.
Combined with the 24-hour hydropower releases of about 9,500 c.f.s., officials said the combined release will be about 20,000 c.f.s. One of the four turbines is currently off-line.
For more information call the Table Rock Lake Project Office at 417-334-4101.
