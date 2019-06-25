Preston Cope Memorial Scholarship established at Murray State University

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Preston Cope Memorial Scholarship was established at Murray State University in honor of the late Marshall County school shooting victim.
According to Murray State, the scholarship will serve as a way to memorialize his loving spirit and to help students from Marshall County, Ky.
The Preston Cope Memorial Scholarship will benefit full-time, first-year freshmen at Murray State from Marshall County who have graduated from Marshall County High School with a minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Preference will be given to applicants majoring in history, pursuing a teaching certification or majoring in education, and applicants must have participated in extracurricular activities and/or high school sports and community service. Financial need will be considered.
Preston died on January 23, 2018 in a school shooting at Marshall County High School. He was sophomore at the time.
According to a news release from Murray State, Preston had a passion for history, especially American history, and was an avid reader, as well as a member of the MCHS Beta Club. One of his favorite hobbies was metal detecting for American Civil War artifacts and searching for arrowheads.
He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family, as well as his cat Milly. He played baseball his entire life, earning the nickname “The Glove,” from his coach. They said he was an infielder who didn’t let anything get by him. He would also go on to develop into a strong pitcher.
