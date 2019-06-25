Police: Home firebombed in retaliation of deadly shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A deadly shooting in Dyersburg, Tennessee is under investigation.
Demetrice Livingston, 24 of Dyersburg, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Demarko Robertson on Monday, June 24.
Dyersburg Police report Livingston has been in custody since Friday, June 14 for failing to appear in Dyersburg City Court and Dyer County Circuit Court.
The shooting investigation began when officers were called to Liberty St. on Monday night, June 10.
When officers arrived they found Robertson injured.
As officers tried to provide medical aid to Robertson their efforts were reportedly met with a hostile crowd.
According Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell, individuals at the scene yelled profanities at the officers administering first aid to the victim, which made for a very hectic and tense situation.
“Our officers were faced with a man who was dying in front of them while dealing with a hostile crowd not knowing if the shooter was still on the scene,” said Chief Isbell.
During the course of the investigation, Chief Isbell said witnesses were uncooperative and a few hours after the crime someone sought retaliation for Robertson’s murder.
On June 11, at approximately 5:07 a.m., the home of a family member of the alleged shooter was firebombed.
Dyersburg Police said several individual were in the home and escaped through a window when they heard a loud noise and saw flames.
No injuries were reported.
The home and a vehicle were damaged.
The suspected arson remains under investigation by the State Arson Investigator, Dyersburg Police, and Dyersburg Fire Department.
