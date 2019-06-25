NWS: EF1 tornado in Trigg County, Ky.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service reported an EF1 tornado in Trigg County on Friday, June 21.
According to the preliminary storm damage survey, the tornado was to the east and southeast of Cadiz.
Other weekend storms brought more tornado damage to parts of western Kentucky.
EF1 tornado damage was also found in Carlisle, Ballard and McCracken Counties, as well as at the Moors marina on Kentucky Lake.
A microburst also hit parts of Graves County, uprooting trees and damaging buildings.
