Murray Police reminds citizens of fireworks ordinances ahead of the Fourth of July holiday

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray Police department is reminding people ahead of the Fourth of July holiday about the City’s firework ordinances.
Many people plan to hold their own fireworks display and are reminding to stay safe and use fireworks responsibly so that officials don’t have to get involved and shut it down.
According to City of Murray ordinance (Section 92.70) and Kentucky State law (KRS 227.715), no aerial fireworks can be ignited by any individual under the age of 18 and cannot be set off within 200 feet of any structure, vehicle, or any person.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.