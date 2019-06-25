Multiple vehicle crash shuts down part of I-24

The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are shutdown at exit 16 in McCracken County, Kentucky due to a multiple vehicle crash. (Source: Google Maps)
By Marsha Heller | June 25, 2019 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 10:42 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A multiple vehicle crash shut down part of Interstate 24 in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday, June 25.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a crash involving three semi-tractor trailers has shut down the westbound lanes of I-24 at exit 16 until further notice.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reports a FedEx truck is off the road and partially blocking the traveling westbound lanes of I-24 around the 15 mile marker.

The crash is just west of the U.S. 68 Paducah-Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.

It’s unclear if there are injuries.

Officials are encouraging drivers to take a self-detour at exit 16.

KYTC reports the crash has created a substantial traffic back-up.

To avoid the back-up, drivers traveling westbound should take the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange and follow U.S. 62 into Paducah, then take KY 1954/John Puryear Drive/Husbands Road to reconnect to I-24 westbound at Paducah Exit 11.

KYTC estimates the closure could last at least two hours.

