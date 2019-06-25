McClure residents feel the fatigue of flooding

MCCLURE, Ill. (KFVS) - Like so many residents in the Heartland, some in McClure have been working around the clock keeping their property safe from floodwaters.
After months of it getting worse, they’re ready for a break.
James Matlock has been living in the area all his life. He said he’s been working pretty non-stop for about six weeks to keep his property safe.
“We started out low, but we just have to keep raising and raising,” he said about the walls of sandbags in his neighborhood.
“Every day you got a problem, just something else comes up,” he said, “bags fall and you gotta try to hurry up and straighten them up so you keep water out of the house.”
Matlock is no stranger to hard work as a mason by trade, but even then he’ll admit he’s ready for a break.
“Oh, it’s a lot of work, especially for old men with bad backs," he said with a chuckle.
We interviewed Matlock in front of a house on Grapevine trail with a wall of sandbags surrounding all sides, and water trying to creep through at multiple angles. He said he’s been keeping the pumps running day in and day out trying to keep it safe.
The house wasn’t even his.
“It’s my neighbors, I live two houses up,” he said, “he’s a good guy and he’s a brother mason. You got to help a brother.”
So while keeping his house and helping his neighbors keep their house safe, all this flooding has turned into more of a full-time job.
On top of that, with Rt. 3 headed to 146 being closed, he can’t get to Cape Girardeau where the nearest gas station is. So to keep all those pumps running, he’s had to drive much farther to Anna, Ill. to fuel up.
With that in mind, Matlock and everyone else impacted by the flooding of 2019, are understandably ready for it to end.
“I’m tired of it. It’s really depressing you know?” he said, “we’ve been through it before but this is really taking a drain.”
