Mayfield, Ky. man arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charges

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man has been arrest on drug charges after meeting with undercover detectives on Monday, June 24.
According to Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Fred Jackon 44, of Mayfield, Ky. was under investigation through the joint efforts of the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA.
At 6:22 p.m., Jackson met with undercover detect just outside the city limits of Mayfield, Ky.
Jackson was arrest and methamphetamine was found on him. He was taken to the Graves County Jail.
Charges for Jackson include First-Degree Trafficking a Controlled Substance (2 grams or less, Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jackson has three prior conviction of Trafficking a Controlled Substance.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.