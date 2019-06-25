Man arrested on Jefferson County, Ill. after stealing SUV and crashing it

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Beecher City, Ill. man was arrested on June 24 after stealing and crashing an SUV.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:43 a.m. on Monday, June 24, deputies received a call about a stolen vehicle and responded to an area in Waltonville, Ill., where the vehicle was thought to be.
When deputies arrived, they learn that Michael Nordhaus, 41, of Beecher City, Ill. stolen the SUV and drove it into a utility pole at the intersection of East Dubois Road and North Riddle Lane.
Nordhaus was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then arrested. Further investigation showed that Nordhaus was involved in illegal drugs.
He was charged with Felony Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, and DUI Drugs.
