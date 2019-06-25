Man arrested on drug charges after a brief struggle with deputies

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies arrested a man in McCracken County on several charges on Monday, June 24.
Officials said they were called to the 3400 block of Pool Road around 3:30 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle.
When they arrived, deputies said they saw 58-year-old Michael Gardner standing outside the vehicle. Deputies said he appeared to be impaired by an unknown substance.
Gardner began to flee from deputies on foot and was apprehended a short distance later after a brief struggle.
Deputies found Gardner to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Gardner was placed under arrest for public intoxication, fleeing and evading police second (on foot), resisting arrest, and possession of controlled substance first (methamphetamine). Gardner was lodged at McCracken Regional Jail.
