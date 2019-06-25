Large amount of methamphetamine recovered and Calloway County, Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Calloway County, Ky. man has been arrested after a joint drug investigation on June 5.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, several agencies have been investigating a large quantity of methamphetamine in western Kentucky for several months.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Paducah Post of Duty DEA, Murray Police Department, Paducah Police Department and Kentucky State Police were all part of the investigation.
In September of 2018, detectives learned that James Norsworthy, 59, of Calloway County, Ky. was a source of supply for Crystal Methamphetamine in western Kentucky. Detectives worked for months compiling and sharing information.
On Wednesday, June 5, a search warrant was executed for Norsworthy’s home on State Route 94 west of Murray, Ky. There they found Norsworthy and arrested him. Methamphetamine and money believed to be from drug sales were on Norsworthy’s person.
Norsworthy was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
Detectives search the property and found six pounds of methamphetamine, Marijuana, firearms, scales, and packing materials for drug trafficking. Norsworthy is a previously convicted felon and cannot own a firearm.
A majority of the drugs were found in gas tanks that were removed from vehicles and sold by Norsworthy.
Charges for Norsworthy include:
· Trafficking in Methamphetamine
· Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon
· Possession of Marijuana
· Possession of a Controlled Substance
· Obscuring the Identity of a Machine
· Prescription Controlled not in Original Container
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.