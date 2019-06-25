Jackson, Mo. to discuss “buffer zones” for the medical marijuana industry

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Jackson, MO will hold a public hearing at city hall to discuss proposed “buffer zones” for the medical marijuana industry.
The meeting will be held on Monday, July 15 at 6 p.m. on the second floor of city hall and will be the first item on the agenda.
According to Jackson’s Building and Planning Manager, Janet Sanders, the Jackson Board of Alderman is considering an amendment to the city’s existing zoning code to require all medical marijuana-related businesses to operate at least 100 feet away from schools, churches and day cares.
Sanders said the Planning and Zoning Committee defined churches as “stand-alone buildings,” and defined day cares as those licensed by the state.
The Planning and Zoning Committee also decided the the 100-foot buffer zones would be measured in a straight line, Sanders said.
Sanders said it’s possible that the board could vote on the proposal after the public hearing since the ordinance needs to be in place by August 3.
