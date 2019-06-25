Illinois becomes 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana; how it could affect you

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois may be the 11th state to legalize marijuana, but it will be the first state to legalize marijuana by legislative action versus referendum.
In addition, the new law has social legislation attached to it. For example, it will clear the cannabis-related records of nonviolent offenders.
Political expert John Jackson, with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, said there are pros and cons to this legislation.
“Impact on the judicial system should be fairly positive,” Jackson said. “The question becomes then, what are the social cost. I think the revenue is pretty clearly a positive. There will be a social cost, though.”
Social cost like the abuse of marijuana, Jackson said.
Illinois is the second state in the Midwest, after Michigan, to pass this law.
It will take effect on January 1, 2020.
