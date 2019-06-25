Ill. Attorney General: John A. Logan College violated open meetings act when discussing layoffs

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Attorney General determined John A. Logan College violated the Open Meetings Act in 2016 when discussing layoffs.
On March 2, 2016, the Board of Trustees at JALC held a special meeting and went into closed session.
Based on the Attorney General Office’s review, the Board spent the majority of the meeting discussing the imminent layoff of 55 college employees in general and other related issues regarding the layoffs.
Because the bulk of the Board’s closed session discussion was not about the dismissal of specific employees, the Office concluded the Board violated the OMA.
The Attorney General’s Office determined the Board should vote to release and make public a copy of the verbatim recording of its March 2, 2016 closed session meeting. The Board may redact only the portions where they discuss specific employees.
