Flooding keeps East Cape Girardeau residents from getting mail

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - The battle against the river hasn’t stopped in East Cape Girardeau and now residents are facing another danger.
According to Jason Tubbs with the Village of East Cape, residents last received mail on Friday, June 21. It’s due to Routes 3 and 146 being closed from flooding.
“I don’t know what we’re gonna do about the gas bill, the electric bill, the telephone bill,” said Don Hileman, an East Cape Girardeau resident.
There’s a more serious side to no mail service too.
“Some people waiting on medicine, blood thinner medicine," he said.
White they manage not getting mail, neighbors still continue to sandbag with hopes to save their homes.
“If our community hadn’t banned together and stepped up, we wouldn’t have a community right now,” said Ashley Sturm, an East Cape Girardeau resident.
Storm and her neighbors said they work day and night pumping water and reinforcing the sandbag wall.
“It feels like it’s never ending. You always are gonna wake up to something,” she said.
She said the seep water keeps rising behind their homes and the drains can’t handle it anymore.
“We’ve been just overwhelmed with the flood. We can’t catch a break with the rain,” said Sturm.
The water isn’t just outside, Sturm’s dealing with six-feet of water in her basement.
“We’re kinda losing our fight at this point,” she said.
Another concern for East Cape residents, water covering a patch of Route 146 near the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge that wasn’t there a few days ago.
“It’s scary to me as a mother. I have three children. To go to work and know that I may not be able to get back across to my babies,” she said.
For now, both Sturm and Hileman said the end isn’t in sight.
“I’m living it every day. There’s never a break. You wake up thinking about it, and you go to bed thinking about it, and you just pray about it. That’s the biggest thing," said Sturm.
