First Alert: Mainly dry, warm morning

(KFVS) - Some areas will wake up to a to low temperatures in the 50s.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is also no rain, right now. There is a tiny chance of a pop-up shower, but today should be mainly dry.
Highs will hit the upper 80s. The summer-like pattern should hold on for the entire 7-day forecast.
That means highs will be in the 90s with daily changes of an isolated pop-up storm or shower.
We’ll have slightly higher chances for isolated storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Chances are still only about 30 percent.
