Finally a completely dry day

It’s a cooler start for many of us on this Tuesday morning. The bigger story is that we are waking up to dry skies and will continue with dry weather all day. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorm return to the forecast for the next several days. Widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, but if you get caught under one of the pop up storms expect a burst of heavy rain. The upcoming weekend looks hot and humid with a few isolated storms.