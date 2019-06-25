Finally, another dry day, but will it last?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying partly sunny and dry conditions across the area today. Temperatures have reached the lower to middle 80s as of this writing and will likely peak a couple of degrees higher before cooling off slowly this evening. We look to remain dry during the evening hours as well. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s north to near 70 far south.