Finally, another dry day, but will it last?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying partly sunny and dry conditions across the area today. Temperatures have reached the lower to middle 80s as of this writing and will likely peak a couple of degrees higher before cooling off slowly this evening. We look to remain dry during the evening hours as well. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s north to near 70 far south.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy warm and humid. We will likely see isolated to scattered thunderstorms develop during the heat of the afternoon. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.