Execution date set for Russell Bucklew in late 2019

MISSOURI (KFVS) - An execution date is set for Russell Bucklew on Oct. 1, 2019.
According to court documents, Bucklew has received multiple orders for a stay of execution since the Circuit Court of Boon County found him guilty of first-degree murder and fixing his punishment at death.
That was in 1997, for a murder in 1996.
Bucklew’s attorney previously argued that his rare medical condition that weakens his blood vessels could cause him undue suffering.
The Supreme Court ruled on Monday, April 1 that Missouri can execute an inmate with a rare medical condition will result in severe pain if he is given death-causing drugs.
Court documents said on June 16, 1997, Bucklew’s notice of appeal from his initial conviction was filed and one year later on May 26, 1998 the court affirmed conviction and sentence.
That same year on on August 25 the court overruled Bucklew’s motion for a rehearing and set his date of execution for December 4, 1998.
Court documents said on November 20, 1998 Bucklew’s execution was stayed while he sought relief in various state and federal courts.
In the following years, on February 18, 2000, Bucklew’s notice of appeal from the judgment overruling his post-conviction relief motion was filed and on January 31, 2001 the affirmed the overruling of Bucklew’s post-conviction motion.
On March 20, 2001 the court overruled Bucklew’s motion for a rehearing of that decision, according to court documents.
Twelve years later on October 7, 2013, the Supreme Court of the United States then denied Bucklew’s petition for writ of certiorari with respect to his federal claims.
The next year on April 9, court documents said the court set a new execution date for Bucklew’s for May 21, 2014.
On that day, the Supreme Court of the United States issued a stay of execution, which later expired.
Three years later on November 21, 2017, the court set a third date for Bucklew’s date of execution for March 20, 2018 for which the Supreme Court again issued a stay of execution, court documents said.
On April 1, 2019, the Supreme Court of the United States issued an opinion, and the stay of execution expired.
Documents said around one month later on May 3, 2019, the state filed a motion to set execution date to which Bucklew filed a response on June 3, 2019.
The Supreme Court of Missouri issued a warrant of execution for Bucklew on June 25, 2019.
