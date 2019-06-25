EF1 tornado tears through Ky. Marina Boat Dock

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Sunday evening EF1 tornado destroyed boats and a boat dock at the Moors Marina on Kentucky Lake on June 23.
According to the National Weather Service, the twister produced 100 mph winds and damaged a 50-yard section of the marina. Multiple local agencies responded to the scene on Sunday.
Crews worked on the the mangled dock throughout the day on Monday.
One guest said he and his family of 35 had were meeting at the resort when the storm hit. Tim Wassell of Illinois, shared his granddaughter’s reaction to the tornado.
“And she says, did I just see that? And as the boat dock, the outer portion had just lift up in the air, and as it lifted up in the air, it just kind of spread out like fingers and drop back down and kind of folded over itself," Wassell said.
The owners Kathy and Mark Wood said the tornado did not touch the cottages or anywhere else on the Marina but the dock. Unlike the 2005 EF3 tornado that ruined the Marina, they said.
Despite the damage, the owners said there’s a silver lining.
“You know, I have to feel good about it," Wood said. “There are items. And I hate it that people lost their boats. And that’s hard to deal with. But everyone is alive and all of this can get replaced.”
”By the grace of God, we were blessed that no one got hurt on that one. So it’s a big deal," Wassell said.
No one was hurt, but 30 to 40 boats were damaged. Despite that, the Marina is still open. Tuesday, June 25 crews will bring in cranes to lift the rubble.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.