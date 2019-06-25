Blues sign Berube to three-year contract extension

St. Louis, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Blues signed coach Craig Berube to a three-year contract extension on Tuesday after he led the team to its first Stanley Cup Championship in his first season in control.
The Blues were in last place to start the year, but Berube led them on an 11-game win streak in January and February to put them in position for the playoffs.
The Blues defeated the Bruins in seven games to win their first Stanley Cup in their 52-year history.
