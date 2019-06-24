What you need to know June 24

Jackson
By Jasmine Adams | June 24, 2019 at 6:39 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 6:39 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, June 24.

First Alert Forecast

Parts of the Heartland will wake up to scattered showers and thunderstorms, this morning.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the wet weather will mostly be in Kentucky.

The storms are not expected to be severe, but the rain could lead to isolate flooding in some places.

Rain chances will decrease this afternoon until a passing front increases the chances of getting an isolated storm.

Tuesday will be the coolest morning of the week with temperatures in the 60s and with much less comparative humidity.

Making headlines

