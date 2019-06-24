What you need to know June 24

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, June 24.
Parts of the Heartland will wake up to scattered showers and thunderstorms, this morning.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the wet weather will mostly be in Kentucky.
The storms are not expected to be severe, but the rain could lead to isolate flooding in some places.
Rain chances will decrease this afternoon until a passing front increases the chances of getting an isolated storm.
Tuesday will be the coolest morning of the week with temperatures in the 60s and with much less comparative humidity.
- One person was injured at Murray State University during Sunday’s storms.
- One person was injured after police in Marion, Illinois responded to a shots fired call on June 23.
- Downed trees and power lines will block a roadway in Carlisle County, Ky. for an estimated 12 hours.
- Cape Girardeau, Missouri residents can request curbside pickup after Friday’s storms.
A Florida man sports short shorts to teach his daughter a lesson.
A 1-year-old cat is recovering after he survived a cycle inside his owner’s washing machine.
