Volunteers help neighbors cleanup in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - It's been three days after Jackson was hit with high winds causing significant damage throughout the entire city.
When the storm hit, it knocked down utility poles, trees and damaged homes and vehicles.
On Monday, cleanup continued throughout the city as residents continued cutting up trees and disposing the debris.
One volunteer group also offered their services to help out whoever needed it free of charge.
Volunteers with the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association Recovery Unit goes around the nation to help those who need assistance. This time, they stayed in their local area to help the people of Jackson.
The CGBA is with the Southern Baptist Convention to help out whomever needs it.
“We do flood, recovery and chainsaw,” CGBA volunteer Marilyn Morgan said. “We go wherever is needed.”
Morgan said they do not ask for a cent and help out people based on their ministry and beliefs. She added that helping others is rewarding and usually the kindness is returned.
"We go, hoping we will be a blessing to the homeowners," Morgan said. "It never fails, we are usually the ones getting blessed as well. It's just a two-way street. Everybody helps everybody."
Homeowner Linda Shepard said she had a tree fall through her house which caused lots of siding and roof damage. She said she was thankful for the help to get it cleaned up.
"To have these guys show up today and say 'Hey, we will take out this whole tree', that was the greatest feeling in the world," Shepard said. "I've never had people show up that I've never known and say, 'We'll handle this'. You just take a step back. We got this. Breath for a minute."
The group will continue helping those that need help during available hours. For more information, visit their website here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.