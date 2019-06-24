US 62/Blandville Rd. blocked due to semi-truck crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - US 62/Blandville Road is blocked due to a semi-truck crash in western McCracken County.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this is near the railroad overpass.
McCracken County sheriff’s deputies say it’s between Mayfield Metropolis Road and Fisher Road.
They say a semi-tractor trailer dropped off the edge of the road and overturned in a ditch.
No injuries were reported.
According to deputies, traffic is being re-routed through the Information Age Park and Fisher Road.
The cleanup will take several hours.
Emergency crews are on the scene working to upright the truck.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.