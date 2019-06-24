Tree taken out by severe weather had sentimental meaning to Cape Girardeau resident

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A series of violent storms over the past few days left a lot of damage in their wake.
Brad Brune said there was once a 94-foot tree that stood in his front yard.
“I came outside, and it just broke my heart. We loved this tree,” he said.
It was picked up by the city of Cape Girardeau. He said when the tree fell, it took him by surprise.
“Until the storm was kind of over and we noticed cars slowing down looking at our tree," Brune said.
Brune said the tree stood for 40 years and meant a lot to his family.
“We had football games and volleyball games and baseball games in our joint yards,” he said
He said soon after the tree fell, he called the city of Cape Girardeau because it was blocking the road. When they arrived, they only had time to move some of it.
“He said they would be back to take care of it, but we didn’t dream that they would completely cut it up and haul it off like they did,” Brune said.
Stan Polivick with Cape Public Works said he’s working with limited staff and more than 100 calls since Monday morning.
“We’re going to do the best we can as quickly as we can," Polivick said.
Brune said he just appreciates the city crews that picked up his tree.
"We’re just so proud of our city and pleased with the fellows that were out here they did a wonderful job,” he said.
If you live in Cape Girardeau and need tree limbs picked up at your home you can contact the Public Works Department.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.