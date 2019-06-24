Tree, power line fall on home during weekend storms in Ky.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A tree fell onto a home in Fredonia, Kentucky during heavy storms over the weekend on Sunday, June 23.
According to Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Conway it happened on Crider St. around 5:30 p.m.
A tree blew onto the home taking a power line with it. Conway said power was shut off to the home while the power line and tree were on its roof.
Chief Conway said the family left for a vacation before the incident and had to turn around and come home.
Caldwell Co. EMA Coordinator Joey McCaslin said no one was in the home at the time and no injuries have been reported.
McCaslin said this was the only damage in the Fredonia area and no other power outages were reported.
According to Conway, the tree was still on the home as of 9 a.m. on Monday, June 24.
