Storms do estimated $50,000 in damage to school’s football field

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland school officials say Sunday’s severe storms caused upwards of $40,000 to $50,000 worth of damage to its high school football field.
The storm’s strong winds tossed the bleachers like toys and snapped the goalpost in half.
Insurance adjusters are expected to survey the damage soon.
The storm system also toppled trees throughout Region 8 and caused damage to several homes and businesses.
Phillip Weese, who lives on County Road 943, said the storm caused damage to his house, boats and other property.
“There’s just a lot of mess to clean up," he said. "“I’ve contacted insurance and we’ll just have to wait and see. The damage could’ve been much, much worse than it actually is.”
Through it all, Weese remains optimistic.
“It’s damage and a lot of cleanup to do but we’re looking at positives," he said. "We don’t like to look at the negative stuff so we’re taking a positive attitude.”
Entergy Arkansas reported almost 1,400 customers in the Bono and Cash areas had been without power as the severe storms dumped rain and winds in the area.
There were nearly 600 Entergy customers in Pocahontas without power, while another 250 customers in White County in the Bald Knob and Judsonia areas were in the dark.
To the north, nearly 260 Entergy Arkansas customers in Independence County had been without power while about 150 more in Jackson County were under an outage.
Entergy also reported nearly 270 customers in the Blytheville, Luxora, Wilson and Leachville areas were without power at one point Sunday.
Craighead Electric also reported nearly 1,500 customers without power Sunday afternoon, with nearly 700 in Greene County and about 600 in Craighead County.
The utility reported customers from Delaplaine to Paragould to Walcott to Bono were without power due to the outage.
Woodruff Electric reported nearly 1,200 customers were without power Sunday afternoon, mainly west of McCrory, southwest of Wynne and east of Forrest City, according to a post on its website.
By Sunday evening, the number was down to about 300 customers.
There were about 1,000 customers of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative without power Sunday, according to the utility’s website.
Pemiscot Dunklin Electric Cooperative also reported damage to utility poles in their area.
The storms pushed 60 mph winds through the region, with heavy winds reported in Black Rock and Walnut Ridge, according to the National Weather Service.
Storms were also reported Sunday in the Cardwell, Missouri area.
Damage has been reported in a lot of Region 8 from fences blown over, trees reported down, and some roof damage, especially in the Brookland area.
The damage was also reported at the Brookland football field.
Crews are replacing five broken poles in the Clarkridge area, along with repairing downed lines in the Gamliel area. According to North East Arkansas Electric Cooperative, power should be restored by midnight.
NAEC is also reporting 660 members without power in the Viola area, as crews work to repair downed lines.
Crews are also replaced a broken pole near Calico Rock.
Strong winds also brought down a tree, according to the Kennett Office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page.
According to the department’s Facebook page, several trees blocked roads, along with debris on power lines.
See the latest damage reported through our See It Snap It Send It.
