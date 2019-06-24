Storm clean-up in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Storms might be out of the Heartland, but people continued to deal with the aftermath on Monday, June 24.
“Oh, it’s rough. It’s blowing down tents and trees and whatever," said Junior Bonner.
Bonner brought two loads of debris to Sikeston’s compost site and said he’ll be back with about six more truckfuls.
“We’re trying to clear it up and make the city look a little bit better,” he said.
Michael Melton works for the City of Sikeston and said there’s a steady flow of people stopping by.
“We’ve had a few that have brought out loads for their neighbors that didn’t have trucks or they come and help them unload," said Melton.
The compost site will be open again Tuesday, June 25 for more debris drop-off, but Melton said city crews already took care of the major storm damage.
“We got pretty lucky I think. We had a lot of high winds, but it could have been a lot worse,” he said.
