Safety-Kleen receives hazardous waste permit to continue operating in Cape Girardeau

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued a final hazardous waste permit to Safety-Kleen Systems Inc. in Cape Girardeau, allowing them to continue the storage and transfer of hazardous waste.
According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (Missouri DNR), after a thorough technical review of the permit application and opportunity for public comment on a draft permit, the department issued a final Part I Permit.
The permit was submitted to the department and EPA on March 26, 2017. Missouri DNR issued part I of the permit, but the EPA has not issued a part II permit due to the EPA not having site-specific conditions for the faculty. The need for the part II permit will be terminated once the part I permit is issued.
Safety-Kleen operates a commercial hazardous waste storage and transfer site, which is an accumulation point for solvents, paint wastes and waste oil. The hazardous waste is stored in containers and tanks until enough is collected to ship off-site to their recycling facility or contract reclaimer for processing.
Anyone adversely affected or aggrieved by this decision may be entitled to pursue an appeal before the Administrative Hearing Commission by filing a written petition by July 17, 2019,
