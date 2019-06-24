Morning rain...then rain chances drop

Scattered showers likely through the morning hours, especially across our southern and eastern counties. Severe weather is not expected. We will start to dry out through the second half of the day, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorm are possible as a cold front moves through the area. Most areas will remain dry this evening and cooler and drier air will take over tonight. That will make for a nice start on Tuesday. Rain chances will stay very limited over the next several days, which will be much needed over the Heartland.