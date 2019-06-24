Mo. requests 2nd federal disaster declaration in 2019 due to flooding, tornadoes

(KFVS) - Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe requested that President Donald Trump issue a major disaster declaration in 41 Missouri counties on Monday, June 24.
This is in response to the flooding, tornadoes and severe storms starting on April 29 and continuing throughout the spring.
According to Governor Mike Parson, damage assessments by the State Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency and local officials examined 1,650 primary homes, of which 953 had been destroyed or received major damage.
The assessments also showed that 125 of 251 businesses that were examined had been destroyed or damaged.
The 41 counties include: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Cole, Cooper, Dallas, Douglas, Gasconade, Greene, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, Macon, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, St. Charles, St. Louis, and Ste. Genevieve.
The state expects to request Public Assistance once joint Preliminary Damage Assessments are finished in these 64 counties: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barry, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Buchanan, Caldwell, Camden, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Cole, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, Douglas, Dunklin, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Jasper, Knox, Laclede, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Maries, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, New Madrid, Nodaway, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Ralls, Ray, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, and Wright.
To help families impacted by flooding and severe storms, several Multi-Agency Resource Centers are being organized across the state.
The agencies participating in these one-stop shops include: SEMA, the American Red Cross, Missouri Department of Social Services, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri Department of Insurance, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, local public health agencies, and faith-based and volunteer agencies.
Three MARCs will take place in Independence, Brunswick and Boonville.
Tuesday, June 25
Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
19100 E. Valley Pkwy | Independence, MO 64055
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 26
Brunswick R-2 High School
1008 County Road | Brunswick, MO 65236
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday, June 28
Open Bible Praise Center
16991 Hwy 87 | Boonville, MO 65233
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
On May 20, President Trump approved Governor Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration to help local governments and nonprofit agencies in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray and Ste. Genevieve Counties recover from flooding and severe storms that happened between March 11 and April 16.
The governor’s April 24 request stated $25 million in qualifying expenses had already been identified.
On May 21, Governor Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri in response to severe weather and forecasts for tornadoes and worsening flooding. On May 23, he surveyed overnight tornado damage in Jefferson City, Eldon and Carl Junction.
On May 27, the governor activated the Missouri National Guard to help with flood fighting efforts throughout the state.
