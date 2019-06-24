Mo. officer shot, killed by person attempting to cash bad check

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A North County Police Cooperative Officer was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, June 23.
According to police, Officer Michael Langsdorf was dispatched to 6250 Page Avenue in the city of Wellston for a person trying to cash a bad check.
When he arrived, PO Langsdorf was shot by the person attempting to cash the bad check.
Officers said that person has been taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
A press conference will be held by the North County Police Cooperative Monday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at the Beyond Housing Complex in Pine Lawn, Missouri.
