Mo. Department of Conservation reminds you to ‘KEEP WILDLIFE WILD’

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Don’t pick them up and don’t bring them home.
Officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation are reminding us to leave wildlife alone.
This is the time of year when Conservation workers get calls about “rescued” or found “orphaned” wildlife according to a Facebook post by the department.
They said most of the time the animal is not in need of help and is better off on its own.
Conservation officials want to remind people that wild animals are not pets and can carry diseases.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.