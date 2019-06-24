Mo. Department of Conservation reminds you to ‘KEEP WILDLIFE WILD’

Most of the time the animal is not in need of help and is better off on its own.
By Jasmine Adams | June 24, 2019 at 8:24 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 8:41 AM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Don’t pick them up and don’t bring them home.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation are reminding us to leave wildlife alone.

This is the time of year when Conservation workers get calls about “rescued” or found “orphaned” wildlife according to a Facebook post by the department.

They said most of the time the animal is not in need of help and is better off on its own.

Conservation officials want to remind people that wild animals are not pets and can carry diseases.

