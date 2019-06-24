McCracken County Schools names new Law Enforcement Supervisor

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man with 21 years of experience as a police officer and 19 years of experience as a school resource officer will serve as the new Law Enforcement Supervisor for McCracken County Schools.
School officials said Bruce Watson will take over the position after the current supervisor, Larry Zacheretti retires in June.
Zacheretti held the position for 13 years, school officials said.
At McCracken County Schools there are seven school resource officers (SRO) and one supervisor.
McCracken County SROs cover every school in the county and are responsible for enforcing all local, state and federal laws.
