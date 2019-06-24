Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was injured after police in Marion, Illinois responded to a shots fired call on June 23.
Officers said they responded to the call around 8:14 p.m. at the 2600 block of Ingersoll Lane.
When they arrived, officers said they saw a man identified as Lucas K. Johnson, 40, on or near the front porch of his property.
According to police, Johnson was holding what appeared to be a shotgun.
After police made attempts to get Johnson to drop the weapon, police said an officer fired their service weapon and struck Johnson.
Johnson was taken into custody and transferred to a hospital with non-life threatening injured.
No officers were injured.
Illinois State Police were immediately notified of the incident and will be conducting an investigation.
