Ky. road closure will last until Tuesday as crews wait for equipment

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A downed tree caused a section of KY 1438/New Hope Church Road to closed in southwestern McCracken County, Kentucky.
According to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, due to weather conditions and the equipment required to remove the tree, they expect to get to the site at sometime on Tuesday, June 25.
The closure is expected to last until noon on Tuesday.
KY 1438/New Hope Church Road is closed between KY 786/Mayfield-Metropolis Road and Lovelaceville-Florence Station Road West.
The tree left a substantial portion of it hanging several feet above the roadway, officials said.
An excavator or other large piece of equipment will be required to remove it.
