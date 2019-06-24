Kentucky State Police remember Trooper Eric Chrisman on 4th anniversary

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police and local law enforcement agencies gathered on Monday, June 24 to remember a fallen trooper.
On June 23, 2015, Trooper Eric Chrisman died in the line of duty in a crash while responding to a call for service.
A flagpole was later placed at the site. Over the past four years, flowers and other tokens of remembrance have been placed around the flagpole.
Sunday marked the fourth anniversary of the deadly crash.
KSP, fellow law enforcement, family and friends gathered on Monday to place a wreath at the site. The wreath read, “Everyone is Family,” a phrase they say Chrisman lived out in his professional and personal life.
Trooper Chrisman was remembered as a man of great faith, who took action in his life of service above self. Though his time with KSP was short, they said he made a positive impact in the lives of his co-workers, as well as the communities he served.
