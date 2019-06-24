Insurance agencies busy with claims after storms hit southeast Missouri

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - It was a busy day for insurance companies following a storm that wreaked havoc across the Heartland on Friday evening.
One area that received a lot of damage from the storm was Jackson, Mo.
The storm there caused damage to utility poles, trees, homes and vehicles.
This damage led to many people filing claims to their insurance agencies on Monday.
Heartland News talked with State Farm Insurance Account Representative Serena Schooley who said they've been very busy with customers calling about their storm damage.
"We've had phone calls, nonstop, all day long today," Schooley stated.
Schooley and her co-associate surveyed the damage and personally helped people after the storm hit in the Jackson community. She said it's important they do what they can to help the people affected.
"We have people that can't even stay in their homes right now because there are trees in them, or they've removed the trees and they have huge tarps over the roofs," Schooley explained. "There is so much damage."
She said the claims have been an assortment from damages due to the high wind, trees knocked down and rain.
"Mostly trees," Schooley said. "We do have water damage from shingles and roofs being ripped off as well. Also, automobile claims where trees were falling on those and campers lifted up on top of things."
Schooley and her team also handed out water bottles and other refreshments in the community to storm victims as they were working to get everything cleaned up. She said it's important to make sure they are there to help out as good neighbors, as well as, from a company standpoint.
“We want everyone to know that we do care,” Schooled added. “They are not just a number or face to us. It’s more than that. A lot of these people are our friends and family members even that we see outside of here.”
