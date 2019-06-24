First Alert: Scattered showers, thunderstorms for part of the Heartland

(KFVS) - Parts of the Heartland will wake up to scattered showers and thunderstorms, this morning.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the wet weather will mostly be in Kentucky.
The storms are not expected to be severe, but the rain could lead to isolate flooding in some places.
As of 4:55 a.m. the Kentucky Electric cooperative Outage map shows that several customers are without power:
- Ballard County - 67
- Carlisle County - 53
- Graves County - 249
- Livingston County - 479
- Marshall County - 13
- McCracken County - 693
The Missouri Electric Cooperatives outage map shows the following customers without power:
- Madison County - 102
- Cape Girardeau County - 30
- Wayne County - 4
Rain chances will decrease this afternoon until a passing front increases the chances of getting an isolated storm.
The next several days look drier. Tuesday will be the coolest morning of the week with temperatures in the 60s and with much less comparative humidity.
We could see isolated storms over the next few days, but widespread rain isn’t expected.
