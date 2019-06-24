Finally, the forecast looks quiet

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. Finally, the radar for the most part is quiet. We will see a few isolated pop up storms this afternoon, but they will be few and far between. Temperatures are warming into the 80s across the area with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will range from the upper 50s far north to the middle 60s far south.