Finally, the forecast looks quiet

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. Finally, the radar for the most part is quiet. We will see a few isolated pop up storms this afternoon, but they will be few and far between. Temperatures are warming into the 80s across the area with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will range from the upper 50s far north to the middle 60s far south.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm. There may be a pop up storm somewhere during the afternoon but chances are you stay dry. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.
