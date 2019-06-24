Disaster relief service available through Cape Girardeau Baptist Association

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Storms ripped through several areas of the Heartland over the weekend from Friday June 21 through Sunday, June 23.
Anyone needing help with debris left behind can sign up for free services with Cape Girardeau Baptist Disaster Relief.
The team is located at 326 South High St. in Jackson, Missouri.
Crews said they are currently helping with clean up across the state in Jefferson City, Levasy. St. Charles and St. Charles County, St. Louis., Lincoln County, Jackson and Cape Girardeau County and in areas of southwest Missouri.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.