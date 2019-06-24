Crews resume search for missing boater

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Search crews have resumed their search for a missing boater on Monday, June 24.
According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, inclement weather on Saturday halted efforts to find Michael Rodgers.
In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Department said Rodgers went missing after a boating accident Thursday night, June 20.
Anyone wishing to help with the search for Rodgers must be approved by Hardin County Sheriff Jerry Fricker or EMA Director Jessica Hershey.
Those wanting to help can the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at 618-287-2271 and your information will be forwarded to the Sheriff and EMA Director.
