Country Financial makes $1500 donation to Myphysboro Police Department

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Country Financial is helping Murphysboro Police with a donation to purchase new equipment.
According to Country Financial, the $1500 donation will be going towards police cars.
“We are honored to assist our local police department with the necessary equipment that helps them best serve our community,” said Matt Duffy, financial representative at Country Financial.
Country Financial began Operation Helping Heroes in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. More recently, Operation Helping Heroes expanded to provide support for emergency first responders.
In 2019, Country Financial already provided more than $250,000 in donations to first responders and service members.
