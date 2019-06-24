‘CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell’ begins July 15

(KFVS) - The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will debut on Monday, July 15 on KFVS.
It will be anchored from New York starting on July 15 and move to Washington, D.C. later in the fall.
“There is a real hunger for an independent source of news, and that starts with Norah O’Donnell. She has traveled the world reporting the most important stories of our time and has covered the White House, the Pentagon and Capitol Hill,” said Susan Zirinsky, CBS News’ president and senior executive producer. “She is an exceptional and experienced journalist who cares deeply about the issues that affect American families. Norah is the right person at the right time.”
In addition to the weeknight television broadcast, CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will stream on CBSN every weeknight in its entirety at 9 p.m. CT.
O’Donnell, an Emmy-award winning journalist, has made headline-making interviews with global leaders and newsmakers from all industries during her career.
She recently sat down with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg. She has covered six presidential elections and has reported from every continent except Antarctica.
In addition to her new role as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News, O’Donnell will be the network’s lead anchor for political coverage of the primaries and election nights and continue as a contributing correspondent for 60 Minutes.
