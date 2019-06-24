‘CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell’ begins July 15

“There is a real hunger for an independent source of news, and that starts with Norah O’Donnell. She has traveled the world reporting the most important stories of our time and has covered the White House, the Pentagon and Capitol Hill,” said Susan Zirinsky, CBS News’ president and senior executive producer. “She is an exceptional and experienced journalist who cares deeply about the issues that affect American families. Norah is the right person at the right time.”