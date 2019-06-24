Cave-in-Rock Ferry service halted due to mechanical issue

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - If you’re looking to cross the Ohio River via the Cave-in-Rock Ferry, you’ll have some trouble.
Ferry service has been halted due to a mechanical issue.
The service was halted just before noon on Monday June 24 according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials.
The ferry will be out of service until further notice.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.
The ferry normally operates from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. central time, 7 days a week. The ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.
