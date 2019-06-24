Caldwell County High School student wins Best in the World at Microsoft Word

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KFVS) - Olivia Martin, a native of Fredonia, Kentucky, was named the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Champion in Microsoft Word 2016.
Olivia, a 17-year-old student at Caldwell County High School, first qualified as a Kentucky State Champion. Then she traveled to Orlando, Florida June 17-19 to compete against 146 finalists from all over the country for the MOS U.S. National Championships.
Now she travels to New York City for a chance to be named Best in the World at the MOS World Championship July 28-31.
Olivia competed against more than 365,000 students age 13 to 22 by submitting a qualified, passing score on any of the following exams: Microsoft Office Specialist Word (2016 or 2013), Microsoft Office Specialist Excel (2016 or 2013), and Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint(2016 or 2013). First place winners received a $3,000 cash prize, second place $1,500 and third place $750.
“Every year we look forward to recognizing these students who have worked so hard to master Microsoft Office,” said Ray Murray, vice president and general manager – IT, Pearson VUE. “They may be young, but they are mastering the skills that employers need in the workplace. We look forward to getting to know Olivia and watching her strive for greatness both at the World Championship and in academics and career.”
Finalists were given a printed copy of a document, spreadsheet or presentation to recreate along with printed instructions and digital assets. They were then scored according to the accuracy of the recreation compared to the original.
The champions in each program, along with a chaperone, have won a trip to participate in the 2019 MOS World Championship in New York City, NY where they will compete with more than 150 other finalists from 40 countries.
