2 arrested after burglary investigation in Jefferson County, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested on burglary charges after an investigation in Jefferson County, Ill. on June 24.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a trespassing complaint on the 19000 block of North Copple Lane in Walnut Hill, Ill.
During the investigation, David Lamar, 51, and Jared Arnold, 31, were found leaving the area.
An investigation in Lamar’s home reveals stolen firearms and other property.
Lamar and Arnold were taken to the Jeffeson County Justice Center and charged with felony Burglary, Theft and Possession of Stolen Firearms.
Their bond is to be set by a judge.
