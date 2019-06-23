Strong/Severe Storms Today

Scattered rain and storms that are non-severe are moving across portions of southeast Missouri this morning. It is another mild and muggy start with temperatures in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies for most. Heading towards the afternoon, we will be watching a strong line of storms that will move through the Heartland. There could be some severe storms with the main hazards being damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. Flash flooding, especially in our northern counties, will be a concern since the ground is already very saturated from the past few days. This line will weaken near the early evening which is the time expected for it to exit the Heartland. High temperatures today will be in the 80s.