A More Calm Evening with Scattered Rain

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance scattered rain chances through the evening into tomorrow morning, but it is not looking severe.
Tomorrow looks to be a drier day, but there is a chance for scattered rain/storms during the morning hours. This will clear out heading into the afternoon as a cold front will push through. High temps will be in the low to mid 80s.
We will continue to have a dry trend heading into next week. There will be small increased chances of isolated rain/storm activity during the afternoons when we have peak heating.
-Lisa
